Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
Eskom released its results for the financial year ended March 2021, on Tuesday afternoon.
It reported that it reduced gross outstanding debt by R81.9 billion, with government support of R56 billion contributing towards debt servicing.
As a result of an 8.76% tariff increase revenue growth improved to R204.3 billion.
However, the power utility is still sitting on a mountain of debt.
We regret that we have to report a net after-tax loss of R18.9 billion. This is largely attributable to the fact that we continue to have an unsustainable debt burden which causes us to pay in the past financial year net debt service cost of R31.5 billionAndré de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 31, 2021
Eskom on course to achieve financial and operational stability through prudent management and implementation of the turnaround plan#AnnualResults2021@SABCNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @BDliveSA @News24 @IOL @business pic.twitter.com/p1HVaK64lj
Bruce Whitfield interviews de Ruyter on The Money Show.
The Money Show host notes that in terms of Eskom's nearly R19 billion loss, one of the single biggest costs is servicing debt - over the period this amounted to R31 billion.
It is clearly a reflection of the fact that our debt burden as it is currently, is not sustainable.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
At an operating profit level we are profitable. We made an operating profit of R5.8 billion which is not to be sneezed at, but once you have to start servicing about R400 billion's worth of debt your interest costs really become extremely burdensome.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
That is why, to solve the Eskom conundrum, you need to address this debt situation.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter explains the "three main levers" that Eskom would like to pull to address its debt: increase tariffs to cost-reflective levels, persuade some customers (defaulting municipalities owe R39 billion) to pay what they owe, and an injection of equity.
We've calculated that if we get an equity injection of R100 billion to R150 billion, which admittedly is a very large amount of money, we will be able to be financially self-sustaining going forward and not require any further assistance from the tax payer.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Investors - particularly those who invest pensioners' money - are very cautious, as they should be... We're not entitled to any pension money, so we've got to give them assurances that they will not assume a greater degree of risk than they already face...André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
There is a constellation of risk mitigation measures that, also with the cooperation and support of National Treasury, we have to put in place so it's quite a complex deal to pull off.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Just how close to the wind is the power utility sailing on a regular basis in terms of grid stability?
Over the last month the grid has performed particularly well... load losses have been trending downwards in spite of the fact that we have had some pretty cold weather with very high demand. The system has been able to cope, so I think we are starting to see the very first green shoots of positive results coming out of our reliability maintenance programme.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Touch wood - we definitely have some ways to go - but the system is looking significantly more stable and those unplanned load losses are coming under control.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
The 6.7% decrease in volumes, that occurred predominantly in the first half of the last financial year. We've seen a recovery since then, but... the overall consumption drop per annum is about 1%...André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
... and of course that's closely correlated to economic growth, the rate at which manufacturing contracts, as well as the fact that we are moving to a more services-orientated economy which is less energy-intensive.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Listen to the in-depth interview with de Ruyter, where he also explains the real meaning of "cost-reflective" tariffs:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021.Read More
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum
Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough retirement income to support your lifestyle and ensuring that you don't outlive your savings.Read More
Elevate your brand using industry-leading performance marketing solutions.
Welcome to a whole new world of marketing powered by data, insights & technologyRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral.Read More
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans
Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target
City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is unable to pay city rates or services may apply for rehabilitation.Read More
Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death
Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School and the family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school.Read More
ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away
Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.Read More
Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach
Coach Neil Cornelius talks about the joy he felt when Ntando Mahlangu won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.Read More
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list
This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.Read More
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communication from the presidency.Read More
More sites, extended operating hours for Gauteng driver's licence renewals - MEC
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a new campaign called "request a slot" to deal with the backlog of drivers and learners license renewal bookings.Read More
There are people who have been on suspension for up to three years - PSC
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane says they will indicate on a quarterly basis which ministers and director-generals are not taking action.Read More