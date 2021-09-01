COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 7,086 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 777, 659.
Four hundred and thirty-one more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 82, 261 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 777 659 with 7 086 new cases reported. Today 431 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 82 261 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 544 563 with a recovery rate of 91,6% pic.twitter.com/xU0TwOWjCR— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 31, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
