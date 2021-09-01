Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths

1 September 2021 6:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
vaccines
Coronavirus
Covid 19
covid 19 pandemic

The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 7,086 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 777, 659.

RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 5,644 new cases and 235 deaths

Four hundred and thirty-one more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 82, 261 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




