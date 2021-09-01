[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral

Today at 12:05 More people shot and killed in Umlazi. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police

Today at 12:10 Allegations that Former president Jacob Zuma had allegedly refused to be examined by athe NPA's medical team surface. Is this allowed? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 12:15 After much protest the ANC has withdrawn its application to force the IEC to reopen the registration of its candidates. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:23 Department of Social Development withdraws the green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reforms. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute

Today at 12:27 SCOPA follow-up meeting with SIU on procurement of PPE and the Digital Vibe investigation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:37 ANC Deputy Secretary General, Comrade Jessie Duarte, to visit the home of the late Cde Kebby Maphatsoe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:41 Residents of South Hills, Linmeyer, Risana Tulisa Park and surrounding areas picket outside Rand Water due to a lack of water. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.

Today at 12:52 SAAPA SA hands over a memorandum to BP to call for an immediate halt to their plans to apply for liquor licences to sell alcohol at shops on the forecourts of petrol stations. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Today at 12:56 Dale Steyn announces retirement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 16:20 Bianca Buitendag claimed a silver medal in the women's surfing final. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Bianca Buitendag

Today at 16:40 Arabaile launches new video series with Investec Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Arabile Gumede

Today at 18:09 Capacity issues at mineral resources The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 Kulula returns to the skies on 1 September The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Glenn Orsmond - Co-CEO at Comair

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - online subscriptions - Only Fans saga The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

