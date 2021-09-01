Motorists to wait to up to 30 days to book licence - Transport MEC Mamabolo
The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department on Tuesday launched an app and two e-mail addresses in addition to the online booking website for motorists to make an appointment for the renewal of their driver’s license.
The #RequestASlotGP campaign system allows for motorists to choose their own locations to renew their licenses while using multiple platforms.
RELATED: More sites, extended operating hours for Gauteng driver's licence renewals - MEC
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to give more insight on the matter.
We have created multiple platforms where people can contact us to be allocated a slot within a period of a month.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng Roads and Transport
Different platforms have been created so that motorists can have options, he adds.
Let us work together, you request a slot and within 30 days we give you a slot.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng Roads and Transport
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert
Clement Manyathela speaks to lexicographer Delana Fourie, actress and producer Dineo Langa as well as media personality Aaron Moloisi about multilingualism.Read More
5 people shot dead in Umlazi
The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths
The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target
City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is unable to pay city rates or services may apply for rehabilitation.Read More
Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death
Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School and the family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school.Read More
ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away
Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.Read More
Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach
Coach Neil Cornelius talks about the joy he felt when Ntando Mahlangu won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.Read More