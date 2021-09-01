'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC'
The African National Congress (ANC) has withdrawn its application to the electoral court.
The party was requesting an extension to the deadline to submit its candidate list for the local government elections.
In the 200-page document, the party explained why it failed to submit the list on time.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the ANC process of selecting names is tedious, unlike other parties.
We met with our legal team, we met with the electoral committee and we advised each other that there is a case before the ConCourt and the ConCourt is the highest court in the land so the Electoral Court will be just a duplication of efforts and purpose to take the matter to the Electoral Court.Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC
We felt that it's important we stand with the case that we put forward together with the IEC rather than bringing than bring other cases for the same purpose.Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC
There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC. At the time there was no clarity of mind.Dakota Legoete, Spokesperson - ANC
Listen to the full interview below: start at 10 minutes.
