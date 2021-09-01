Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert
Today is the start of Heritage Month in South Africa. A time when we celebrate all the rich heritage in this country. One of the features of such heritage is the multitude of languages we speak.
The benefits of multilingualism practices in education specifically include the creation and appreciation of cultural awareness, adds academic and educational value, enhances creativity, an adjustment in society and appreciation of local languages. Are you multilingual? Do you speak more than just your home language? Tell us how this has benefited you in your life, your career or even in business.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Delana Fourie, a senior lexicographer at Pharos, actress, producer and entrepreneur Dineo Langa as well as media personality and businessman Aaron Moloisi
Most people in South Africa are bilingual. We are able to switch between languages, it is beneficial for children up to old age. You're constantly busy brain gymnastics. It also opens personal relationshipsDelana Fourie, Senior lexicographer - Pharos
We are multicultural in this country. If you don't learn those languages you won't know the cultures. It is much easier to learn languages when you are young. A lot of children learn to switch easily between languages.Delana Fourie, Senior lexicographer - Pharos
I grew up with children from other cultures, Xhosa I picked up in later years. I do want to learn more. I grew up in a Tswana-speaking household and I speak six languages.Dineo Langa, Actress, producer and entrepreneur
Knowing languages makes a lot of things easier. As an actress, I find relatability with colleagues. It is a bit of a flex. I am one of a few I know who can do Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana and English voiceovers. My tongue is malleable to learning other languagesDineo Langa, Actress, producer and entrepreneur
I never learned the languages in a formal environment besides Sepedi and English. When you listen carefully you realise that languages are the same. The intention should be to engage somebody.Aaron Moloisi, Media personality and businessman
In the current show on Radio Bop we broadcast internationally. I can jump over to Swaziland and Mozambique.Aaron Moloisi, Media personality and businessman
What tips can you give?
It is all about mental attitude, you don't want to be laughed at. We need to stop thinking will laugh at me. Trust yourself enough to know that communication is being able to connect.Aaron Moloisi, Media personality and businessman
Listen below for the full interview...
