5 people shot dead in Umlazi

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
More people shot and killed in Umlazi.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police
Today at 12:10
Allegations that Former president Jacob Zuma had allegedly refused to be examined by athe NPA's medical team surface. Is this allowed?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:15
After much protest the ANC has withdrawn its application to force the IEC to reopen the registration of its candidates.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
Department of Social Development withdraws the green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reforms.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 12:27
SCOPA follow-up meeting with SIU on procurement of PPE and the Digital Vibe investigation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:37
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Comrade Jessie Duarte, to visit the home of the late Cde Kebby Maphatsoe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Residents of South Hills, Linmeyer, Risana Tulisa Park and surrounding areas picket outside Rand Water due to a lack of water.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:52
SAAPA SA hands over a memorandum to BP to call for an immediate halt to their plans to apply for liquor licences to sell alcohol at shops on the forecourts of petrol stations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 12:56
Dale Steyn announces retirement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 16:20
Bianca Buitendag claimed a silver medal in the women's surfing final.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bianca Buitendag
Today at 16:40
Arabaile launches new video series with Investec
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 18:09
Capacity issues at mineral resources
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Kulula returns to the skies on 1 September
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Glenn Orsmond - Co-CEO at Comair
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - online subscriptions - Only Fans saga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Co-founder and CEO at Daily Maverick
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Motorists to wait to up to 30 days to book licence - Transport MEC Mamabolo Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo explains the launch of the new system. 1 September 2021 9:04 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 1 September 2021 6:30 AM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week's deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: "The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Home
arrow_forward
Local

5 people shot dead in Umlazi

1 September 2021 10:52 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
SAPS
Umlazi

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been shot dead in the Umlazi township.

It's believed that the victims were killed on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni said that three other people sustained serious wounds when they were attacked by three unknown gunmen at a house in the W-section.

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.

Nkonyeni has condemned the murders and has urged the police to speed up their investigations into the killings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : 5 people shot dead in Umlazi




1 September 2021 10:52 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
SAPS
Umlazi

More from Local

Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert

1 September 2021 11:26 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to lexicographer Delana Fourie, actress and producer Dineo Langa as well as media personality Aaron Moloisi about multilingualism.

Motorists to wait to up to 30 days to book licence - Transport MEC Mamabolo

1 September 2021 9:04 AM

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo explains the launch of the new system.

COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths

1 September 2021 6:30 AM

The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target

31 August 2021 5:16 PM

City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is unable to pay city rates or services may apply for rehabilitation.

Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death

31 August 2021 3:57 PM

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School and the family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school.

ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away

31 August 2021 3:11 PM

Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.

Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach

31 August 2021 2:43 PM

Coach Neil Cornelius talks about the joy he felt when Ntando Mahlangu won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list

31 August 2021 2:23 PM

This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.

