5 people shot dead in Umlazi
JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been shot dead in the Umlazi township.
It's believed that the victims were killed on Tuesday night.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni said that three other people sustained serious wounds when they were attacked by three unknown gunmen at a house in the W-section.
The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.
Nkonyeni has condemned the murders and has urged the police to speed up their investigations into the killings.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : 5 people shot dead in Umlazi
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
More from Local
Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert
Clement Manyathela speaks to lexicographer Delana Fourie, actress and producer Dineo Langa as well as media personality Aaron Moloisi about multilingualism.Read More
Motorists to wait to up to 30 days to book licence - Transport MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo explains the launch of the new system.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths
The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target
City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is unable to pay city rates or services may apply for rehabilitation.Read More
Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death
Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School and the family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school.Read More
ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away
Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019.Read More
Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach
Coach Neil Cornelius talks about the joy he felt when Ntando Mahlangu won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.Read More