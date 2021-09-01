KZN police probe motive behind murder of 5 people in Umlazi
JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating motive behind five people's murders on Tuesday night in Umlazi, south of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni said that three other people sustained serious wounds when they were attacked by three unknown gunmen at a house in the W section of the area.
The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi after six other people were killed over the weekend.
Preliminary reports showed that two people were killed in their home, while the other four people were attacked in two separate houses. It is understood two of the victims died en route or on arrival at a hospital. Reports also said two of the victims were women and one was a 14-year-boy.
Nkonyeni condemned the murders on Wednesday and urged the police to speed up their investigations into the killings.
Police Brigadier Jay Naicker said that police were working the case.
"The motive for the latest attack in the Umlazi area is unknown at this stage and we have our detective task team that is working on the scene to try and piece together what contributed to these ruthless murders."
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN police probe motive behind murder of 5 people in Umlazi
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
