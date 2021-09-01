Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that former Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, may have committed actions of criminality in the Digital Vibes matter.
The SIU also stated that Mkhize, who has since resigned as minister, may have “possible conflicts of interest” in the appointment of Digital Vibes.
The SIU was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases.
#SIUScopa The SIU report states that former minister Zweli Mkhize: "May have committed actions of criminality. BN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2021
The SIU said that Mkhize may have been negligent when approving budgets in respect of the National Health Insurance and the COVID-19 media campaigns.
Digital Vibes was awarded R150 million for the contract, which has since been declared irregular.
Mkhize also failed to execute his function in compliance with the Constitution.
SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, said that Mkhize resigned before any of its referred action could be taken against him.
"There was one against the executive authority responsible for the national Department of Health, which is the former minister, and for that part it has been looked at, and we saw that the minister resigned ahead of the action being taken."
#SIUScopa Mothibi earlier told Scopa that they have 4302 PPE investigations which were contracted to 2401 service providers. He says about 30 percent of contracts were finalized. BN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2021
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described PPE corruption as a crime against humanity.
"People seeing an opportunity to loot amidst the worst global health pandemic of our lifetime."
Scopa will now table its report on its PPE hearings in the House before the end of the month.
This article first appeared on EWN : Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU
Source : @GautengHealth/Twitter
