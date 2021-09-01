'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance says the country does not need additional liquor places.
The Alliance has handed over a memorandum to BP to call for an immediate halt to their plans to apply for liquor licences to sell alcohol at shops on the forecourts of petrol stations.
Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa
Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers has more.
We think it's a bad thing and it is not just us. The government also thinks it's a bad thing.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Having liquor at petrol stations makes an unnecessary link between drinking and driving. We already have a drinking and driving problem in the country.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
