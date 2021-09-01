Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on
The residents of South Hill, Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, The Hill and surrounding areas are on Wednesday marching to Rand Water's offices over water outages in the areas.
These communities are demanding that their water supply be restored.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola says residents have been protesting demanding water.
It has been seven days without water and officials from Rand Water addressed explaining what will happen moving forward.Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Rand Water told residents that it only has municipalities as clients and not residents and it is up to the municipalities to explain why there is no water, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
