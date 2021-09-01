Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies?
South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing with over 12 million adults having received the jab.
Can employers implement a mandatory vaccination policy?
The Department of Employment and Labour has issued an updated occupational health and safety directive that says employers can implement a mandatory workplace vaccination policy within the parameters of certain guidelines.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer.
There are regulations that were published in June by the Department of Employment and Labour that stipulate that employers must have a policy in their workplace and they must take due account of conscientious objections for religious belief but also where people are suffering from underlying conditions.Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist - Former CCMA Commissioner
These employees must all costs be accommodated and if they can't these employees must go through a formal retrenchment process because they can not do their work.Dr Linda Meyer, HR specialist - Former CCMA Commissioner
Listen to the full interview below:
