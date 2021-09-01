Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics
According to _Daily Maverick _article, while she celebrates her historic Olympic triumph, the 2020 Games will be Bianca Buitendag’s last professional surfing gig, as she enters a next life chapter working with orphaned and vulnerable children.
Buitendag (27) made world history carving waves at Japan’s Tsurigasaki Beach, where she clinched silver in surfing’s inaugural shortboard Olympic challenge. Seeded 17th out of the world’s top 20 female surfers, Buitendag’s surprise triumph sent ripples of delight through South Africa.
Amuro Tsuzuki of Japan was second while Carissa Moore of the USA took gold.
Buitendag tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
I had a good run. I will now be involved with a Christian NGO called Life Community Services in George, in the Western Cape, on a permanent basis. I am trying to help with the fundraising. I will be involved in the project management of the building construction.Bianca Buitendag, Silver medalist - Tokyo Olympic Games
I come from a traditional family where you study and (do what you like). Once surfing was included in the Olympics I had to postpone my retirement.Bianca Buitendag, Silver medalist - Tokyo Olympic Games
Listen below for the full interview...
