Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature: Mr. Sexpo Writes Tell-all Autobiography About Life Inside the Adult Entertainment Industry Bubble And What Really Happened to South Africa Sexpo
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
David Ross
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn. 1 September 2021 5:03 PM
'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations' John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections. 1 September 2021 4:24 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics

1 September 2021 4:44 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Japan Olympics
Bianca Buitendag
Carissa Moore
Amuro Tsuzuki

The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.

According to _Daily Maverick _article, while she celebrates her historic Olympic triumph, the 2020 Games will be Bianca Buitendag’s last professional surfing gig, as she enters a next life chapter working with orphaned and vulnerable children.

Buitendag (27) made world history carving waves at Japan’s Tsurigasaki Beach, where she clinched silver in surfing’s inaugural shortboard Olympic challenge. Seeded 17th out of the world’s top 20 female surfers, Buitendag’s surprise triumph sent ripples of delight through South Africa.

Amuro Tsuzuki of Japan was second while Carissa Moore of the USA took gold.

Buitendag tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.

I had a good run. I will now be involved with a Christian NGO called Life Community Services in George, in the Western Cape, on a permanent basis. I am trying to help with the fundraising. I will be involved in the project management of the building construction.

Bianca Buitendag, Silver medalist - Tokyo Olympic Games

I come from a traditional family where you study and (do what you like). Once surfing was included in the Olympics I had to postpone my retirement.

Bianca Buitendag, Silver medalist - Tokyo Olympic Games

Listen below for the full interview...




1 September 2021 4:44 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Japan Olympics
Bianca Buitendag
Carissa Moore
Amuro Tsuzuki

More from Sport

WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills

27 August 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'

25 August 2021 2:07 PM

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job

23 August 2021 3:18 PM

The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

19 August 2021 2:11 PM

South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

17 August 2021 4:16 PM

The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach

16 August 2021 4:16 PM

His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 loss to Swallows on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist

10 August 2021 5:31 PM

Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses

9 August 2021 12:56 PM

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

Local

Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

Local

Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

1 September 2021 8:02 PM

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA