FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
There is hefty interest payable when credit card payments aren't made on time, or fail.
One First National Bank (FNB) client who contacted consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes a point of never being in a position where he has to pay interest, but was recently "caught out".
“I am so adverse to paying interest that I instructed FNB to make my “card budget facility” NIL so that any purchase could not mistakenly be allocated against it” says Geoff.
Sometimes he doesn’t pay the full amount owing in one go, making two or three separate payments on consecutive days.
In June Geoff scheduled three payments but didn't pick up that the first and smallest payment of R768 failed.
He only found out on receipt of the next statement, which contained an interest charge of a whopping R450.
Geoff's cell phone had been stolen the evening before the scheduled first payment, but he says he notified FNB within 45 minutes and asked for a hold to be put on his accounts.
Knowler details the ins and outs of what happened next, but the upshot is that Geoff wants that interest of R450 to be credited to his account, given that he was not at fault.
He says all his efforts to correspond with FNB Retail Banking met with a complete lack of response.
In my media query to FNB I said, okay, he could have scrutinised his credit card statement to ensure that all three of his scheduled payments were actioned, but he’d taken the trouble to ask the clerk about that and was assured that all would be processed at intended, despite the theft of his phone which led to a temporary freezing of his account.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
FNB Card CEO Chris Labuschagne responded with an apology and a promise to the client.
"In light of the unfortunate circumstances that led to a delayed payment, we will be reversing the interest charge in full."
Always check you bank statements line for line, advises Knowler.
"Not a word about the bank having ghosted Geoff on this issue. Ugh!"
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
