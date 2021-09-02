Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies' South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to tak... 2 September 2021 6:21 PM
What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars. 2 September 2021 5:58 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
View all Politics
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results. 2 September 2021 8:22 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
View all Business
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:26 AM
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
First National Bank
Credit cards
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
credit card payments
eBucks
customer complaints

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

There is hefty interest payable when credit card payments aren't made on time, or fail.

One First National Bank (FNB) client who contacted consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes a point of never being in a position where he has to pay interest, but was recently "caught out".

“I am so adverse to paying interest that I instructed FNB to make my “card budget facility” NIL so that any purchase could not mistakenly be allocated against it” says Geoff.

RELATED: 'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'

Sometimes he doesn’t pay the full amount owing in one go, making two or three separate payments on consecutive days.

In June Geoff scheduled three payments but didn't pick up that the first and smallest payment of R768 failed.

He only found out on receipt of the next statement, which contained an interest charge of a whopping R450.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Geoff's cell phone had been stolen the evening before the scheduled first payment, but he says he notified FNB within 45 minutes and asked for a hold to be put on his accounts.

Knowler details the ins and outs of what happened next, but the upshot is that Geoff wants that interest of R450 to be credited to his account, given that he was not at fault.

He says all his efforts to correspond with FNB Retail Banking met with a complete lack of response.

In my media query to FNB I said, okay, he could have scrutinised his credit card statement to ensure that all three of his scheduled payments were actioned, but he’d taken the trouble to ask the clerk about that and was assured that all would be processed at intended, despite the theft of his phone which led to a temporary freezing of his account.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

FNB Card CEO Chris Labuschagne responded with an apology and a promise to the client.

"In light of the unfortunate circumstances that led to a delayed payment, we will be reversing the interest charge in full."

Always check you bank statements line for line, advises Knowler.

"Not a word about the bank having ghosted Geoff on this issue. Ugh!"

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint




2 September 2021 9:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
First National Bank
Credit cards
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
credit card payments
eBucks
customer complaints

More from Business

Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA

2 September 2021 9:05 PM

The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO

2 September 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

2 September 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

2 September 2021 5:58 PM

John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI

1 September 2021 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

1 September 2021 7:15 PM

Only to peak too soon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn

1 September 2021 5:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies'

2 September 2021 6:21 PM

South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to take aspirin because it will exacerbate your condition or make it worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

2 September 2021 5:58 PM

John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee

2 September 2021 5:31 PM

Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

2 September 2021 2:10 PM

Deokaran was a key witness in the Special Investigative Unit’s probe into personal protective equipment corruption in the provincial health department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

2 September 2021 1:47 PM

Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng says they have opened walk-in centres for those who could not be assisted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October

2 September 2021 11:50 AM

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday gave details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

2 September 2021 8:24 AM

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus

2 September 2021 6:54 AM

The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA

2 September 2021 9:05 PM

The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is business culture in South Africa humane?

1 September 2021 11:46 AM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true

31 August 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you

30 August 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years

30 August 2021 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills

27 August 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him

27 August 2021 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you

30 August 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'

30 August 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'

24 August 2021 7:14 PM

Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul

17 August 2021 9:14 PM

'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'

16 August 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too'

12 August 2021 9:01 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

Local Business

Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

Local

Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

Local

EWN Highlights

If Denel collapses, so will SA’s defence industry - warns Parly’s Cyril Xaba

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA