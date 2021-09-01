Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn





When Hilly Kahn bought Continental Linen in 2005 it was just one store.

Fast forward to today, Kahn employs over 45 people and opening his 40th store in the coming weeks. John Perlman chats to Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn about his success and why he voices the store adverts.

The experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me and I have to choose which one to keep happy. Hilly Kahn - Owner - Continental Linen

I wanted to send my customers a message and I knew how to do it and I am doing it instead of doing it the fancy way, I just go direct. Hilly Kahn - Owner - Continental Linen

Listen to the full interview below: