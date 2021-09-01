Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn
When Hilly Kahn bought Continental Linen in 2005 it was just one store.
Fast forward to today, Kahn employs over 45 people and opening his 40th store in the coming weeks. John Perlman chats to Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn about his success and why he voices the store adverts.
The experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me and I have to choose which one to keep happy.Hilly Kahn - Owner - Continental Linen
I wanted to send my customers a message and I knew how to do it and I am doing it instead of doing it the fancy way, I just go direct.Hilly Kahn - Owner - Continental Linen
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90650445_stack-of-woolen-checked-blankets-autumn-and-winter-concept.html?vti=m6uptpkc8f8zne24hx-1-6
More from Local
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'
John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections.Read More
Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies?
Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer about mandatory policies of vaccines.Read More
Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on
Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola says communities have been without water for more than six days.Read More
Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU
The SIU was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases.Read More
Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert
Clement Manyathela speaks to lexicographer Delana Fourie, actress and producer Dineo Langa as well as media personality Aaron Moloisi about multilingualism.Read More
KZN police probe motive behind murder of 5 people in Umlazi
The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.Read More
Motorists to wait to up to 30 days to book licence - Transport MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo explains the launch of the new system.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths
The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
More from Business
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August.Read More
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Is business culture in South Africa humane?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021.Read More
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum
Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough retirement income to support your lifestyle and ensuring that you don't outlive your savings.Read More