How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature: Mr. Sexpo Writes Tell-all Autobiography About Life Inside the Adult Entertainment Industry Bubble And What Really Happened to South Africa Sexpo
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
David Ross
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn. 1 September 2021 5:03 PM
'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations' John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections. 1 September 2021 4:24 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

1 September 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Only to peak too soon

OnlyFans can be described as a relatively new service made up of existing older services to satisfy the oldest service.

It is a platform for content creators that has photos like Instagram, videos like YouTube, and posting and messaging like Facebook and Twitter. It charges a subscription like Patreon. Creators and fans can supply a wide variety of content across many subjects, but for the most part the content is adult related. Most of the creators are women, most of the fans are men and since the start of the pandemic it has allowed many adult industry workers to maintain or increase their income.

It had grown to two million creators, had 130 million users and revenues of over $5 billion. Not bad for a company that was only started in 2016 and effectively has just 4 shareholders.

Fans are happy, creators are happy, owners are happy - what could go wrong?

Some banks were not happy.

No to porn

Some of the elements of the story are still not clear, but in mid August the platform that made a name for itself and its mostly female adult content creators announced that as a result of payment partners issues, they would no longer accept or allow accounts that post explicit nudity after the 1st of October.

If there ever was an effective way to snap the horn off a unicorn this was it. It was going to kill the goose that laid golden eggs.

A popular mixed use blog site called Tumblr had tried the same thing a few years ago, and it did not go well.

Creators were shocked, it was ultimately their content and the promotion of it that allowed the platform to grow and now thanks to some banks they were being kicked off.

The response was loud and swift, the similar but less well known sites that offered the same services shared a big jump in new accounts and while creators did not abandon the platform, the owners had to think again about their plan to ensure payments could be made, but there would be few willing to make them.

What is not clear is exactly why pressure from some banks would cause this. There are multiple payment processing options that have been used by the porn industry since the web was first created. Much of the early demand for online banking was from those wanting to buy porn.

Some suggest that as the accounts typically use recurring monthly payments for the subscriptions that the volume of requests for reversal of charges was a problem. Banks are set up to initiate payments, they are not keen to have to cancel them and certainly don’t want to be drawn into disputes about whether the payments were legit.

When you have over 100 million users you can imagine that despite it being an over 18 only site, the odds of those under 18 getting access and using someone else's card details was also an issue.

Similarly with two million creators, many young women, the site's ability to ensure all were old enough to operate it would require a lot more due diligence than a relatively new company could supply.

Those risks would carry over to financial companies who facilitate transactions that may well be illegal. For a relatively small company many banks may see the risk as simply not worth it.

Can porn scale?

Any small web based business wishes to grow rapidly, get venture capital investments and when it makes sense list.

The boost to its growth and revenue came as the lockdown hit. It would have affected everyone in the adult film industry and everyone in associated industries like adult bars, escort services and many other entertainment related industries. For those that were looking to find a job, that work dried up quickly.

At the same time, the planet was also forced to stay at home. If you were single or unhappy with your relationship or just bored, you may have visited OnlyFans to see what the fuss was about.

Rather than the typical mass platform approaches like Instagram and YouTube where the occasional acknowledgement via the comments from the creator would be great. Creators on OnlyFans were encouraged to connect and message their fans directly which could include getting additional payments for content just for them or agreeing to have a conversation.

You also got paid by your fans (between $5 and $50 a month) so rather than needing tens of thousands or millions of followers to earn a decent income from ads or endorsements, with this you could do fine with just a thousand fans.

How did it start?

The founder is thirty-something from the UK who had run a website for models to create personalised clips for fans. In November 2016 he created OnlyFans with his dad and brother using the fan model but rather than once off clips it would be a recurring subscription.

It was not a new service as Patreon had been around for three years already doing the same thing, but Patreon connected the payment to creators on other platforms, while OnlyFans hosted the content on their sites. Patreon does not expressly ban adult content but does not typically approve porn accounts.

OnlyFans charged 20% of all transactions which they reported as $5 billion.

Looking for new investors may have been difficult as there were already services like Patreon and because they had some adult content, many VC companies may have preferred to look elsewhere, but in 2018 they did find an investor that bought a 75% stake of the company.

Leonid Radvinsky, has run other adult content sites and appears to have guided OnlyFans to become more adult content orientated. Forbes did a piece on him which may explain why some banks and investors would be hesitant to get involved.

As an adult site, it can’t create apps for the Apple or Google stores. It was in talks to build a TV streaming option for smart TV’s which if adult based may also create problems.

A move away from porn

The site has some very high profile personalities that are not porn related. Athletes and musicians use it and it is likely the opportunity it offered musical performers in early 2020 that influenced Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion to include a reference to starting an OnlyFans account.

The most successful person to date is a controversial rapper called Bad Bhabie which joined in April this year and earned over $1 million in just 6 hours, she had turned 18 just the week before.

Being able to have a section that would exclude adult content might allow it to create the apps to appear everywhere but the creator community that is subscription supported is still new and so may not get the traction and scale needed when competing with sites like Patreon.

The change of heart

Given the feedback about the change, OnlyFans must have realised that they could not make the shift away from adult content and reversed the decision on the 25th of August.

They committed to addressing the issue with payment partners and doing more for creators especially those that felt betrayed by their decision.

Might its popularity allow the porn industry to become a little more mainstream or will it entice those in need of cash to do something for short term gain that has long term implications for anything else they may want to do?

Already there are coaches for new OnlyFans to show them the ropes. Might these businesses become the new exploitation businesses OnlyFans wanted to disrupt?

Will regulators, lawmakers and banks be happy to accept a new social media based niche given the issues that have been raised with the likes of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube?

Only time and the fans will tell if the decision was a good one.




1 September 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Toy fads are getting bigger but shorter

25 August 2021 7:15 PM

Bigger thanks to global media, shorter because they get so much exposure

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone

18 August 2021 7:15 PM

It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justified

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making cars the traffic cop

11 August 2021 7:15 PM

Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer satisfaction in the digital age

4 August 2021 7:15 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 7:15 PM

Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is China calling a deer a horse?

7 July 2021 7:15 PM

An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

Local

Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

Local

Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

1 September 2021 8:02 PM

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA