SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus





According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9,544 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 787, 203.

Two hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus increasing the death toll to 82,496.

The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.