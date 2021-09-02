SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9,544 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 787, 203.
RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths
Two hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus increasing the death toll to 82,496.
The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 787 203 with 9 544 new cases reported. Today 235 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 82 496 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 560 605 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/HJj2M2Qt7E— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 1, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
