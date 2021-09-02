Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Discovery results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Aspen Pharmacare's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Santam CEO results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 2 September 2021 6:54 AM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn. 1 September 2021 5:03 PM
View all Business
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus

2 September 2021 6:54 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus

The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9,544 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 787, 203.

RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths

Two hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus increasing the death toll to 82,496.

The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




2 September 2021 6:54 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus

More from Local

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn

1 September 2021 5:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

1 September 2021 4:24 PM

John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies?

1 September 2021 3:17 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer about mandatory policies of vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

1 September 2021 1:15 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola says communities have been without water for more than six days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU

1 September 2021 12:11 PM

The SIU was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert

1 September 2021 11:26 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to lexicographer Delana Fourie, actress and producer Dineo Langa as well as media personality Aaron Moloisi about multilingualism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN police probe motive behind murder of 5 people in Umlazi

1 September 2021 10:52 AM

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motorists to wait to up to 30 days to book licence - Transport MEC Mamabolo

1 September 2021 9:04 AM

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo explains the launch of the new system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

Business Politics Opinion

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

Local

Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Esidimeni clinicians not allowed to vet NGOs, court told

2 September 2021 7:29 AM

Saapa urges BP to rethink decision to sell alcohol at petrol stations

2 September 2021 6:58 AM

WC's Winde to petition President Ramaphosa to relax lockdown restrictions

2 September 2021 6:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA