Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness

Today at 12:05
Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Umlazi after recent spate of murders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:10
The Deputy President undertake Covid-19 vaccines rollout outreach programmes in Mogale City in the West Rand District.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
SIU briefes Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Digital Vibes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:23
Minister in the Presidency briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on 1 September 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
DIRCO Audio : South Africa is unable to receive Afghan refugees.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 12:41
Gauteng Education phase 1 online applications close tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng
Today at 12:45
Joburg Water warns of the major burst at Cnr. Blandford and Bellairs- Northriding- water supply affected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ralph Mathekga
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:09
Discovery results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Aspen Pharmacare's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Santam CEO results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : What are the five numbers that run your business ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness

2 September 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral

Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness

Social media is talking after a Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for arriving three minutes late for the event.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




