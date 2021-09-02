Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness
Social media is talking after a Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for arriving three minutes late for the event.
Click here to read the full story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61203985_top-view-image-of-gold-medal-over-wooden-table-.html?vti=lwssnjtvvpr5l2am7s-1-40
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi
The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your music out there.Read More
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede
The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself.Read More
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More