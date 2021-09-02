Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Umlazi after recent spate of murders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:10
The Deputy President undertake Covid-19 vaccines rollout outreach programmes in Mogale City in the West Rand District.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
SIU briefes Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Digital Vibes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:23
Minister in the Presidency briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on 1 September 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
DIRCO Audio : South Africa is unable to receive Afghan refugees.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 12:41
Gauteng Education phase 1 online applications close tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng
Today at 12:45
Joburg Water warns of the major burst at Cnr. Blandford and Bellairs- Northriding- water supply affected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ralph Mathekga
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:09
Discovery results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Aspen Pharmacare's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Santam CEO results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : What are the five numbers that run your business ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 2 September 2021 6:54 AM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:26 AM
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

2 September 2021 8:24 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
Zweli Mkhize
Congress of the People Cope
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Special Investigating Unit SIU
PPE corruption
Digital Vibes

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was still processing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s report on the Digital Vibes scandal.

Ramaphosa has released a statement confirming that he's had the report for two months but he said that he had given those implicated an opportunity to object against the release of its findings in the interest of "fairness".

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

ALSO READ:

The SIU is trying to recover R150 million that the Health Department splurged on a contract with Digital Vibes, which allegedly benefited Mkhize and his close associates.

President Ramaphosa said that the SIU had made referrals regarding specific individuals for disciplinary action and he was acting on those.

But the Congress of the People (Cope)'s Dennis Bloem said that Ramaphosa was dragging his feet and was postponing any possible action against implicated officials in the Digital Vibes scandal.

"The president is a person who is without a spinal cord. He must be man enough and come out with this report and be transparent."

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that he was extremely concerned that it was taking Ramaphosa so long to act against Mkhize.

"I'm very keen to see the report because I want to see what took him so long to act against Zweli Mkhize. My understanding of what's leaked from the report is that there was damning evidence against Mkhize and why did the president sit on it for so long."

Ramaphosa said that he would keep the public informed when he'd given the green light to release the report, which may become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report




2 September 2021 8:24 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
Zweli Mkhize
Congress of the People Cope
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Special Investigating Unit SIU
PPE corruption
Digital Vibes

More from Politics

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC'

1 September 2021 10:47 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Electoral Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list

31 August 2021 2:23 PM

This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

31 August 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communication from the presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24

26 August 2021 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury

26 August 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA

26 August 2021 11:58 AM

Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier

26 August 2021 9:42 AM

Mokgoro confirmed that he was leaving during a media briefing on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed

25 August 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus

2 September 2021 6:54 AM

The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn

1 September 2021 5:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

1 September 2021 4:24 PM

John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies?

1 September 2021 3:17 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer about mandatory policies of vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

1 September 2021 1:15 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola says communities have been without water for more than six days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU

1 September 2021 12:11 PM

The SIU was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert

1 September 2021 11:26 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to lexicographer Delana Fourie, actress and producer Dineo Langa as well as media personality Aaron Moloisi about multilingualism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN police probe motive behind murder of 5 people in Umlazi

1 September 2021 10:52 AM

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi, south of Durban, after six other people were killed over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

Politics Local

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

Local

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

Business Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

DA's Zille demands explanation for ANC withdrawing IEC legal challenge

2 September 2021 11:12 AM

Mapisa-Nqakula refers Hlophe misconduct findings to Parly Justice committee

2 September 2021 10:49 AM

Angry South Hills residents vow to return to Rand Water if supply not restored

2 September 2021 10:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA