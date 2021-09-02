Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until 15 October as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Cabinet was briefed at its regular meeting on Wednesday by the Department of Health on the progress of the vaccine roll-out campaign.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday gave details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.
He also confirmed that the government was looking at the possibility of vaccine passports as one of a number of ways of containing the pandemic.
Gungubele said that by the end of August more than 12.5 million people had received one or two vaccinations against COVID-19.
“Cabinet noted the decline in new infections, as well as hospital admissions and reported death cases. Cabinet however noted the increase in infection reproduction rates. The Department of Health assured Cabinet that more work is being done to understand and contain the reported school cluster outbreaks, particularly in the Eastern Cape.”
Asked whether the government was considering introducing so-called vaccine passports, the minister had this to say: "The approach of government is that in dealing with the measures against COVID we must be as indiscriminate as possible, we must be as objective as possible and scientific rationale must govern us – but the issue of a vaccine passport is one of the innovative ideas that are going to be attended to as we look at the total package of innovative ideas on how to set the country free so that the economy can start flourishing."
This article first appeared on EWN : Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October
