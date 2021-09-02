Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN:Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele gives details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: 2 more suspects arrested in Deokaran murder case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
11 people killed in two uMlazi mass shootings in the last five days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kwanele Ncalane, KZN Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson
Today at 15:50
'Why do banks charge a bond cancellation fee, and can I avoid paying this?'
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nondumiso Ncapai, Head of Product for Absa Home Loans
Today at 16:10
Tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mosa Moshabela - Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Today at 16:20
Trends in the infrastructure sector that necessitated a new Sanlam fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ockert Doyer, Head of Credit at Sanlam Investments
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises not kept
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Pre-owned vehicles selling for more than book value
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 17:10
Marikana Massacre day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Pharmacy Month: South African Pharmacy Council urges public to seek primary health care related needs from pharmacies instead of self-medicating
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO of the SA Phamacy Council
Today at 18:09
Discovery results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Aspen Pharmacare's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Santam CEO results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Can CashBuild renegotiate the sale of Pepkor's The Building company with CompCom? [ CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Norton - Managing Director at Nortons Inc
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : What are the five numbers that run your business ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

2 September 2021 1:47 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Gauteng Education Department
Steve Mabona
Gauteng Education Department Online Applications

Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng says they have opened walk-in centres for those who could not be assisted.

The Gauteng Department of Education has s sent out a reminder to parents and guardians that the first phase of the online admissions applications is closing tomorrow at midnight.

The second phase will open on 13 September 2021 for kids going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 next year.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona has more.

Over 300,000 applications have been made. We have seen parents, some are panicking because we have announced that tomorrow we are closing, but we have been reminding, we know that there are areas where we were slow in terms of numbers and we sent our team to go and assist those parents. For instance, in Ekurhuleni, in Etwatwa, Daveyton we had a problem where parents were not coming and we had to go to them.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

If you could not manage to make an application we will consider you, remember we are doing it in phases because we felt that let's not compound the system. We know that we have over 183,000 Grade 7s that we have in our system.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

If you say 'I didn't know that the department had opened this opportunity for m'e it's quite questionable really whether you're actively involved in the child's education because we gave some notes through children to give to parents at home to say this process has started already. Those that could not be assisted we opened walk-in centres for them to go.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department

Listen below for the full interview...




