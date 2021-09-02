Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow
The Gauteng Department of Education has s sent out a reminder to parents and guardians that the first phase of the online admissions applications is closing tomorrow at midnight.
The second phase will open on 13 September 2021 for kids going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 next year.
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona has more.
Over 300,000 applications have been made. We have seen parents, some are panicking because we have announced that tomorrow we are closing, but we have been reminding, we know that there are areas where we were slow in terms of numbers and we sent our team to go and assist those parents. For instance, in Ekurhuleni, in Etwatwa, Daveyton we had a problem where parents were not coming and we had to go to them.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department
If you could not manage to make an application we will consider you, remember we are doing it in phases because we felt that let's not compound the system. We know that we have over 183,000 Grade 7s that we have in our system.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department
If you say 'I didn't know that the department had opened this opportunity for m'e it's quite questionable really whether you're actively involved in the child's education because we gave some notes through children to give to parents at home to say this process has started already. Those that could not be assisted we opened walk-in centres for them to go.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department
