Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele
JOHANNESBURG - Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran.
This development was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday afternoon while visiting Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.
Deokaran was a key witness in the Special Investigative Unit’s probe into personal protective equipment corruption in the provincial health department.
She was killed outside her Johannesburg south home in August in what is believed to be a hit.
The latest arrests bring to nine the total number of people taken in since the murder investigation began.
Only six of them appeared in court as police did not have sufficient evidence against the seventh suspect.
At the same time, Minister Cele said one of the victims from the most recent shooting in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal had just been released from prison.
He said it appeared there was a celebration to welcome him back to the community when a group of unknown gunmen attacked them.
“One funny thing about it is that he has been sentenced almost three times and those years accumulated and became 12 years, but all were suspended. That’s something police will have to find out in the investigating going forward.”
The minister is visiting the township in KwaZulu-Natal after 11 people were killed in two mass shootings this week.
Five died on Monday while six others were murdered the day before.
Cele said they still had a lot of work to do: “We’re working hard to find those who murdered these people but clearly, we need a broader cleaning when it comes to crime.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele
More from Local
Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow
Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng says they have opened walk-in centres for those who could not be assisted.Read More
Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday gave details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.Read More
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report
The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.Read More
SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO
Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.Read More
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.Read More
'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'
John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections.Read More
Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies?
Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer about mandatory policies of vaccines.Read More