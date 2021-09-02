Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:13
Aspen posts 21% rise in annual profit, and resumes dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Short-Term Insurer, Santam's earning jump by 30% as it weather business interruption and looting claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : How to come up with ideas for a side hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Can CashBuild renegotiate the sale of Pepkor's The Building Company with CompCom? [ CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Norton - Managing Director at Nortons Inc
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : What are the five numbers that run your business ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee

2 September 2021 5:31 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Bonds
Debt
home loans

Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the board.

Do you have a home loan and wondering if you will pay a bong cancellation fee should you terminate your bond early?

John Perlman speaks to Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai about this.

Ncapai says there is a capped fee no matter how big the loan amount is.

It is important that we also understand that this early cancellation or termination fee is capped and that is standard across the board. It is capped at 90 days interest.

Nondumiso Ncapai, Head of Product - Absa Home Loans

You have to give the bank notice of your intent to cancel and if you give your notice 90 days in advance, it is possible that you end up not paying those fees.

Nondumiso Ncapai, Head of Product - Absa Home Loans

Listen to the full interview below:




