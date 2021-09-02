You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee
Do you have a home loan and wondering if you will pay a bong cancellation fee should you terminate your bond early?
John Perlman speaks to Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai about this.
Ncapai says there is a capped fee no matter how big the loan amount is.
It is important that we also understand that this early cancellation or termination fee is capped and that is standard across the board. It is capped at 90 days interest.Nondumiso Ncapai, Head of Product - Absa Home Loans
You have to give the bank notice of your intent to cancel and if you give your notice 90 days in advance, it is possible that you end up not paying those fees.Nondumiso Ncapai, Head of Product - Absa Home Loans
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51418949_happy-family-standing-together-while-holding-a-sold-sign.html?term=black%2Bfamily%2Bsold&vti=mxpb7nyrbymyd5lorv-2-9
More from Local
What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains
John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars.Read More
Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele
Deokaran was a key witness in the Special Investigative Unit’s probe into personal protective equipment corruption in the provincial health department.Read More
Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow
Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng says they have opened walk-in centres for those who could not be assisted.Read More
Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday gave details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.Read More
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report
The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.Read More
SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO
Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.Read More
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.Read More