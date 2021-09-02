'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies'





September is Pharmacy Month and the South African Pharmacy Council has urged the public to seek “Think Pharmacy”.

This revolves around at what point you just go and buy what you think you need and administer it because people are not going to doctors as much as they did give pandemic conditions. Or should you think of a pharmacy as a place you should go to and seek medical advice?

South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala has more.

We are aware that most people during this pandemic might be self-medicating and that might be dangerous. So, we ask the public to approach their pharmacies to be able to be advised accordingly. For example, aspirin or Disprin is good medicine for headaches but at the same time, it has serious side effects. Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

For example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to take aspirin because it will exacerbate your condition or make it worse. If you have ulcers, for example, and you take aspirin it will make it worse. Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

One of the problems we have is people abusing cough syrup. Go to the pharmacies and they will advise you accordingly, they are best trained. Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

