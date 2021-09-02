Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: The Griekwastad Murders: The Crime that Shook South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jacques Steenkamp - South African journalist, screenwriter and author based in Auckland, New Zealand
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: “Have truth commission in Africa been effective in dealing human rights abuses in the continent?”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor William Gumede
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies' South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to tak... 2 September 2021 6:21 PM
What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars. 2 September 2021 5:58 PM
You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the b... 2 September 2021 5:31 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
View all Politics
Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results. 2 September 2021 8:22 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:26 AM
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies'

2 September 2021 6:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Medicine
South African Pharmacy Council
Vincent Tlala
Primary healthcare-related needs

South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to take aspirin because it will exacerbate your condition or make it worse.

September is Pharmacy Month and the South African Pharmacy Council has urged the public to seek “Think Pharmacy”.

This revolves around at what point you just go and buy what you think you need and administer it because people are not going to doctors as much as they did give pandemic conditions. Or should you think of a pharmacy as a place you should go to and seek medical advice?

South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala has more.

We are aware that most people during this pandemic might be self-medicating and that might be dangerous. So, we ask the public to approach their pharmacies to be able to be advised accordingly. For example, aspirin or Disprin is good medicine for headaches but at the same time, it has serious side effects.

Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

For example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to take aspirin because it will exacerbate your condition or make it worse. If you have ulcers, for example, and you take aspirin it will make it worse.

Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

One of the problems we have is people abusing cough syrup. Go to the pharmacies and they will advise you accordingly, they are best trained.

Vincent Tlala, Registrar and CEO - South African Pharmacy Council

Listen below for the full interview...




2 September 2021 6:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Medicine
South African Pharmacy Council
Vincent Tlala
Primary healthcare-related needs

More from Local

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

2 September 2021 5:58 PM

John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee

2 September 2021 5:31 PM

Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

2 September 2021 2:10 PM

Deokaran was a key witness in the Special Investigative Unit’s probe into personal protective equipment corruption in the provincial health department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

2 September 2021 1:47 PM

Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng says they have opened walk-in centres for those who could not be assisted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October

2 September 2021 11:50 AM

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday gave details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

2 September 2021 8:24 AM

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus

2 September 2021 6:54 AM

The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn

1 September 2021 5:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

Local Business

Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

Local

Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

Local

EWN Highlights

If Denel collapses, so will SA’s defence industry - warns Parly’s Cyril Xaba

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA