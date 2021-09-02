What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains
Pre-owned vehicles in South Africa are currently selling for more than book value.
Speaking to John Perlman, CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee, says there are two reasons for this but the industry has bounced back.
You have a shortage of new vehicles resulting from semi-conductor issues.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
So you had a slower production on the one side and a semi-conductor on the other side.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus
Arbee says during the December and January period, there was a good supply of pre-owned vehicles.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122658834_cars-for-sale-automotive-industry-cars-dealership-parking-lot-rows-of-brand-new-vehicles-awaiting-ne.html
More from Local
You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee
Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the board.Read More
Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele
Deokaran was a key witness in the Special Investigative Unit’s probe into personal protective equipment corruption in the provincial health department.Read More
Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow
Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng says they have opened walk-in centres for those who could not be assisted.Read More
Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until 15 October
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday gave details of the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.Read More
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report
The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.Read More
SA records 9,544 COVID-19 infections and 235 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO
Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.Read More
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.Read More
More from Business
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO
Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.Read More
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI
Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August.Read More
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn.Read More
Is business culture in South Africa humane?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More