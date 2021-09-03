Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
We need a sustainable solution to our debt - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

3 September 2021 8:06 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Eskom
Debt
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

The power utility's head reflects on various issues the utility is facing including the financial year end results.

On Tuesday, Eskom released its results for the financial year ended March 2021.

The power utility reported that it reduced gross outstanding debt by R81.9 billion, with government support of R56 billion contributing towards debt servicing.

The company is sitting on a mountain of debt even though an 8.76% tariff increase revenue growth improved to R204.3 billion.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to reflect on the utilities financial year end results.

We need a sustainable solution to our debt, we pay more in net debt service costs, that we generated cash. So our interest bill is higher than the cash we earn from our operating activities.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

That is why the utility is engaging with various departments to see how it can resolve its debt, he adds.

He says the company is also working with municipalities in restoring their debts.

Listen below to the full interview:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
