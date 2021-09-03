[VIDEO] Women beat man up for allegedly trying to sweet talk girl in taxi





Women beating man up for allegedly trying to sweet talk girl goes viral

Social media is talking after women beat up a man in a taxi for allegedly trying to sweet talk a young girl goes viral.

These two ladies heard this man trying to sweet talk a young teenage girl to get off the taxi with him. His intentions were clear. They said “NOT ON OUR WATCH”. The end result: beatings and tears. Women are tired.



“Usimoshela abantwana”🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OfVd6Q95aA — MASTANDI (@SpitchNzawumbi) September 2, 2021

