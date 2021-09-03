[WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media

Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

Social media is in stitches after a mom, hilariously relays the things she wished she knew before having kids.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: