SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914





According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9,203 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 796, 405.

The Health Department says 418 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 82,914.

Government says so far, 13, 112, 268 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.