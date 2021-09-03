SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9,203 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 796, 405.
The Health Department says 418 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 82,914.
Government says so far, 13, 112, 268 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 796 405 with 9 203 new cases reported. Today 418 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 82 914 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 568 465 with a recovery rate of 91,8% pic.twitter.com/Xi96SkBdz4— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 3, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
