I had no choice but to close Liliesleaf - Nicholas Wolpe
A sad start of Heritage month, Liliesleaf farm will be closing indefinitely.
Liliesleaf Farm Museum CEO, Nicholas Wolpe made the announcement of the closure to what was once a haven for the famous Rivonia trial 12.
During the announcement, Wolpe said the farm has not been able to pay employees for several months now, and it hasn’t paid creditors.
On the other hand, the Department of Arts and Culture responded saying for 13 years, the heritage site has received over R70 million in funding.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Wolpe to find out what is really going on.
In 2015, Liliesleaf did sign an MOU for a project for R9 million which we got R8.1 million. That money was not spent on the project, it was spent on operational funding and we reported on that.Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust
We submitted reports and the department rejected them saying the reports did not speak on the MOU.Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust
The trustees were caught off guard, they were not aware. The reason being I was effectively told not to communicate with them until the forensic audit was completed.Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust
This was not a decision I took, I had no choice. If I have not funds to pay the staff, how do I run Liliesleaf?Nicholas Wolpe, Founder and Chief Executive - Liliesleaf Trust
Listen to the full interview below:
