Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people?

3 September 2021 12:27 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Moja Love
Uyajola 9/9
Thango Ntwasa
Bokani Moyo
Mamazala

Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.

What role does representation play in the television shows we watch? Why does representation matter when we produce television shows and tell South African stories?

READ: Is the television show Uyajola 9/9 perpetuating stereotypes on black love?

Many have commented on the salacious nature of some of the television shows that are currently flighting on south African screens, saying that the way they represent black people is problematic. But how are these shows made, and how are the stories told and are they are a window into the reality of our lives?

Clement Manyathela speaks to Sowetan writer Thango Ntwasa and Bokani Moyo, head of channel at Moja Love.

Tabloid TV, as they are usually called, are not really there for conversations but are shows that are there for entertainment and make fun of the situations, almost to the detriment of the people whether they consent or not.

Thango Ntwasa, Writer - Sowetan

It is a genre that is built around confrontation so that the odd thing that we see happening. As much as we get to see ourselves there is never anything constructive that comes from it because there isn't a conducive way that we can solve the intricate issues.

Thango Ntwasa, Writer - Sowetan

Our premise for creating content is that representation is very important. For Moja love and the community that we represent we look at the South African landscape. The majority of the population is black South African women who live in anxiety of numerous issues...Also there is black youth that represent the majority of the unemployed.

Bokani Moyo, Head of channels at Moja Love

When you look at our content, we give a platform to the plight of this community. We give voice to the plight of this community. If you look at a show like _Mamazala, _often it is widows that come to the show to say my husband has passed on, my in-laws have taken away the taxi that my husband woned, which was our source of income, my kids are now kicked out of school.

Bokani Moyo, Head of channels at Moja Love

In most cases, there has been a communication breakdown but the people that suffer are the children and through this episode can you help the widow and the children. And 80% of the time miscommunication happened because people were emotional and upset. In our culture somebody doesn't die naturally, somebody must have killed him and often it is the widow that is accused of killing her husband.

Bokani Moyo, Head of channels at Moja Love

Our goal 9with Uyajola 9/9) is to not have violence, we do not want them to fight. There is increased security.

Bokani Moyo, Head of channels at Moja Love

Listen below for the full interview ...




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
