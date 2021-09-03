SAHRC to explain adverse impact of sex development regulations in Semenya case
The European Court of Human Rights has granted the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) access to intervene as a third party in Caster Semenya case against the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Semenya is challenging the regulations that impact her from competing on an international stage.
RELATED: Caster Semenya would have won her third gold medal - Lawyer
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report South African Human Rights commissioner for education Andre Gaum says the case is one of the most important gender equality cases in history.
The commission sought leave to intervene in the matter so as to elucidate the adverse impacts of World Athletics’ Differences of Sex Development regulations.Andre Gaum, Commissioner for education - SAHRC
The commission wishes to make submissions to the European Court of Human Rights which demonstrate the discriminatory effects of the regulations on the intersecting grounds of race and gender.Andre Gaum, Commissioner for education - SAHRC
