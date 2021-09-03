Sunshine Cinema tackles youth unemployment with technology and mentorship
Recent unemployment statistics really reveal a bleak picture for young people in South Africa, with 64% of those aged between 15 t0 24 unemployed, 49% of those aged between 25 and 35 finding themselves out of work.
There has been a great deal about what can be done to remedy this problem.
Sunshine Cinema is a nongovernmental organisation that seeks to tackle youth unemployment by training young people to be media facilitators and equip them with what they call the Sun Box, a mobile solar cinema kit.
Sunshine Cinema communications directorZakithi Buthelezi has more.
In the country we have the never-ending or endemic cycle of unemployment that is worsened particularly among the youth that goes hand-in-hand with the crime statistics that we saw released for the first quarter of this year. It is something that we have wanted to address for a long time in our model and the work we do.Zakithi Buthelezi, Communications Director - Sunshine Cinema
Our model has provided a valuable social impact by providing a real need for awareness as wells as increased access to cinema. We have a three-pronged approach which we hope is gonna bridge the gap between the economic divide as well as unemployment issues in this country.Zakithi Buthelezi, Communications Director - Sunshine Cinema
We have developed this box which provides young people with digital media training as well as entrepreneurial training and mentorship. The course will get them in positions for future employment with the skills they have learned.Zakithi Buthelezi, Communications Director - Sunshine Cinema
