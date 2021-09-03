It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones





Talented singer/songwriter Amy Jones was born 4 March 1993 and raised in the town of Paarl.

She is familiar with those who follow Idols. She was in Idols years ago

She tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged

I am in love, so much that it deserves a song. I started singing in Grade 1. Firsts it was dancing and then singing. I used to sing in front of my teachers. Music makes me so happy. I then started writing songs, followed by playing the guitar. Amy Jones, Musician

I have never been in a musical but in later years I would love to be in one. It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on the radio. Amy Jones, Musician

I went to medical school because, that's what my parents wanted for me, but when I saw the _Idols _advert that was my moment. I kept going to_Idols _and that's how I ended being in the Top 8 for women and Top 16 overall. Amy Jones, Musician

It took me a while to move away from Amy Jones ofIdols to Amay Jones the songwriter and become my own brand. I still live in Paarl. I love home, there is no place like home. But I also like going to Joburg and doing gigs there. Amy Jones, Musician

