We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie
Dr Bev Ditsie says she has learned not to be afraid and face challenges head-on.
The filmmaker, activist and co-chair of Glow tells Azania Mosaka about failures she has had and how she turned them into success.
There is just so much that people can do, that we are born to do but we don't do because we are really afraid of batho bo tla reng.Dr Bev Ditsie, Filmmaker Activist & Co-Chair of Glow
Also, we get shamed when we fail because the failure doesn't seem to be I failed at but we think of it as I am a failure.Dr Bev Ditsie, Filmmaker Activist & Co-Chair of Glow
Listen to the full interview below:
