10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

10.

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

Former president of South Africa Thabo Mbeki at Loftus stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

9.

Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

Burnout. (pixabay.com)

8.

You are dying – quite literally – for a paycheque

pixabay.com

7.

How to start your own small business without much money

Image courtesy of Yortw (https://www.flickr.com/photos/yortw/)

6.

Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!

A spaza shop in Joe Slovo Park, Cape Town (picture credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Discott)

5.

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

pixabay.com, 2019

4.

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

© gregorylee/123rf.com

3.

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

© alexskopje/123rf.com

2.

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi appears in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020 on various charges related to the theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

1.

How to get a tax refund from Sars

© jarretera/123rf.com

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019




