10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
10.
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
9.
Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out
8.
You are dying – quite literally – for a paycheque
7.
How to start your own small business without much money
6.
Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!
5.
Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start
4.
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
3.
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
2.
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
1.
How to get a tax refund from Sars
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
