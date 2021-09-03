Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Coco Safar
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Busy summer awaits farmers as tractor sales rise and rainfall is predicted

3 September 2021 4:33 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Farming
Crops
Tractors
summer crops

John Perlman speaks to economist at Agricultural Business Chamber Wandile Sihlobo about these forecasts.

Farmers are going to be hard at work this planting season.

According to a report in Business Day, tractor sales have been robust since the start of the year and the weather forecast is promising for a good season for farmers.

Speaking to John Perlman, economist at Agricultural Business Chamber Wandile Sihlobo explains what the two indicators mean.

The tractor one is first telling us a backward story that we are emerging from a fantastic year in agriculture. Even the harvest we have had in 2020/2021 was the second biggest in the history of this country.

Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

There is also optimism because you wouldn't be buying tractors if you weren't hopeful that you will be having another fantastic season.

Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

The additional indicator we are having is the rainfall.

Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Listen to the full interview below:




