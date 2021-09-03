Busy summer awaits farmers as tractor sales rise and rainfall is predicted





Farmers are going to be hard at work this planting season.

According to a report in Business Day, tractor sales have been robust since the start of the year and the weather forecast is promising for a good season for farmers.

Speaking to John Perlman, economist at Agricultural Business Chamber Wandile Sihlobo explains what the two indicators mean.

The tractor one is first telling us a backward story that we are emerging from a fantastic year in agriculture. Even the harvest we have had in 2020/2021 was the second biggest in the history of this country. Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

There is also optimism because you wouldn't be buying tractors if you weren't hopeful that you will be having another fantastic season. Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

The additional indicator we are having is the rainfall. Wandile Sihlobo, Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Listen to the full interview below: