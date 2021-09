Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the IEC's application for a postponement of the local elections.

Elections will be between 27 October - 01 November 2021.

Each party to bear their own costs.

BREAKING: ConCourt has issued the following orders in relation to the IEC’s application.

Reasons will follow. pic.twitter.com/Op7x1siBWJ — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 3, 2021