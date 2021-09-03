Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the IEC's application for a postponement of the local elections.
Elections will be between 27 October - 01 November 2021.
Each party to bear their own costs.
BREAKING: ConCourt has issued the following orders in relation to the IEC’s application.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 3, 2021
Reasons will follow. pic.twitter.com/Op7x1siBWJ
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
