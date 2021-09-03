Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
ZOOM: Friday File - Coco Safar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement The ConCourt has ordered that the elections be held between 27 October and 01 November 2021. 3 September 2021 4:53 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers. 3 September 2021 3:03 PM
Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people? Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.... 3 September 2021 12:27 PM
[WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2021 8:30 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement

3 September 2021 4:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Constitutional Court
IEC
Constitutional Court judgement

The ConCourt has ordered that the elections be held between 27 October and 01 November 2021.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the IEC's application for a postponement of the local elections.

Elections will be between 27 October - 01 November 2021.

Each party to bear their own costs.




Constitutional Court
IEC
Constitutional Court judgement

More from Politics

'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

2 September 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy.

Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

2 September 2021 8:24 AM

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC'

1 September 2021 10:47 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Electoral Court.

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list

31 August 2021 2:23 PM

This after it failed to meet last week's deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government polls across some of its key municipalities.

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

31 August 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communication from the presidency.

Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24

26 August 2021 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.

Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury

26 August 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.

'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA

26 August 2021 11:58 AM

Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

