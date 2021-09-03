Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane
The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC's) application for a postponement of the local government elections. Elections will be between 27 October and 01 November 2021.
Could there be a reopening of the electoral lists or is that unclear?
READ: 'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC'
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman has more.
It is not unclear, it means that it will allow it. Firstly, what the Constitutional Court did was to allow for the registration or registration of voters that were not part of the elections. They disagreed with the DA submission ...Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
Essentially what it means is that the voters who were not allowed to vote are going to have an opportunity to register. That obviously means that it will also allow for the reopening of the registration of political parties to participate in the process.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
Is there, in your view, a link between reopening for voters and allowing parties to fix up their candidate lists? Does this allow for both?
The two are so interlinked. The Constitutional Court in its judgment actually makes it clear that the commission can amend Section 11 because whilst it took a decision as Constitutional Court to regard Section 24 of the Municipal Electoral Act (which empowers the minister to declare the date of an election) invalid, it means the minister must redetermine the date of the new election. But the determination must be before the 1st of November.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
It does allow the ANC to resubmit because what the IEC is going to do - in terms of Section 11 - as the Constitutional Court has already ruled, is that the IEC can then amend the election timetable and can allow political parties to basically resubmit their lists.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
So I would assume, based on the judgment, the electoral commission is going to amend the election timetable as per Section 11 of the Municipal Electoral Act, also as per Section 20 of the Municipal Electoral Act in the interest of free and fair elections.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
Below are interviews with Democratic Alliance federal chair Helen Zille, Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron.
