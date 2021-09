247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161

According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9, 199 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 805, 604.

Two hundred and forty-seven more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83, 161.

RELATED: SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914

The Health Department says 13,368,328 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 805 604 with 9 199 new cases reported. Today 247 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 161 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 578 741 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/jiPIsCxrdh — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 3, 2021