247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9, 199 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 805, 604.
Two hundred and forty-seven more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83, 161.
The Health Department says 13,368,328 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 805 604 with 9 199 new cases reported. Today 247 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 161 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 578 741 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/jiPIsCxrdh— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 3, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
