247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161





According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 9, 199 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 805, 604.

Two hundred and forty-seven more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83, 161.

The Health Department says 13,368,328 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.