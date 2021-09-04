Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later
The long-term health consequences of COVID-19 remain largely unclear.
Studies have found that there are long-term effects of contracting the virus like brain fogs, shortness of breath and fatigue.
RELATED: 247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi says a study from Wuhan has recently looked at the long-term effects of the virus a year later.
The study is telling us that many people that recovered from COVID-19 continue to have symptoms or even complications relating to the virus. And some people, a year later are still not functional and other have lost their jobs due to the virus.Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
These findings are worrying as it means that people's quality of life and their ability to earn a living have been compromised.Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’
Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to.Read More
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest
23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend.Read More
247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161
The Health Department says it recorded 9, 199 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.Read More
Busy summer awaits farmers as tractor sales rise and rainfall is predicted
John Perlman speaks to economist at Agricultural Business Chamber Wandile Sihlobo about these forecasts.Read More
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie
Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure.Read More
Sunshine Cinema tackles youth unemployment with technology and mentorship
Sunshine Cinema communications directorZakithi Buthelezi says they have developed a tool that provides young people with digital media training as well as entrepreneurial training and mentorship.Read More
SAHRC to explain adverse impact of sex development regulations in Semenya case
Commissioner for education Andre Gaum gives insight on why it wants to intervene in the Caster Semenya matter.Read More
I had no choice but to close Liliesleaf - Nicholas Wolpe
Clement Manyathela speaks to Liliesleaf Trust founder and chief executive Nicholas Wolpe about the closure of the farm.Read More
SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914
The Health Department says 418 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.Read More