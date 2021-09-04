Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later





The long-term health consequences of COVID-19 remain largely unclear.

Studies have found that there are long-term effects of contracting the virus like brain fogs, shortness of breath and fatigue.

RELATED: 247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi says a study from Wuhan has recently looked at the long-term effects of the virus a year later.

The study is telling us that many people that recovered from COVID-19 continue to have symptoms or even complications relating to the virus. And some people, a year later are still not functional and other have lost their jobs due to the virus. Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

These findings are worrying as it means that people's quality of life and their ability to earn a living have been compromised. Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen below to the full conversation: