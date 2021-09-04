My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube





He is known for his hits like Ngiyakuthanda and Bow Down and Worship Him.

He is an award-winning gospel artist who has also paved the way for many South African artists.

Bishop Benjamin Dube speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement.

My being around the gospel music industry has taught me that we are because of other people. And we are because God is, He has given us gifts so that we may be a blessing to other people. Benjamin Dube, Gospel artist

Born to a family of musicians and pastors, the legendary gospel artist says he was introduced to ministry and music from his parents.

My family background influenced me to be who I am. Benjamin Dube, Gospel artist

Dube has mentored a lot of young artists throughout the years who have moved on to become great artists.

I believe my mission is to become a bridge for those that are coming up. Benjamin Dube, Gospel artist

