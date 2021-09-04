My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube
He is known for his hits like Ngiyakuthanda and Bow Down and Worship Him.
He is an award-winning gospel artist who has also paved the way for many South African artists.
Bishop Benjamin Dube speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement.
My being around the gospel music industry has taught me that we are because of other people. And we are because God is, He has given us gifts so that we may be a blessing to other people.Benjamin Dube, Gospel artist
Born to a family of musicians and pastors, the legendary gospel artist says he was introduced to ministry and music from his parents.
My family background influenced me to be who I am.Benjamin Dube, Gospel artist
Dube has mentored a lot of young artists throughout the years who have moved on to become great artists.
I believe my mission is to become a bridge for those that are coming up.Benjamin Dube, Gospel artist
Listen below to the full #HangingOutWithClement:
More from Entertainment
It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones
The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers.Read More
Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people?
Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.Read More
[WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Women beat man up for allegedly trying to sweet talk girl in taxi
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi
The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your music out there.Read More