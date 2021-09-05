SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus





According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 8, 411 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 814, 014.

One hundred and eighty-two more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83, 343.

Government says so far, 13,430,600 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.