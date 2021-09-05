SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 8, 411 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 814, 014.
RELATED: SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914
One hundred and eighty-two more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83, 343.
Government says so far, 13,430,600 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 814 014 with 8 411 new cases reported. Today 182 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 343 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 586 646 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/b9IWiYKU1j— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 4, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
More from Local
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng
MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewalsRead More
IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline
The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.Read More
Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies
Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds of food.Read More
Govt must stop paying lip service to GBV, says family of slain Nosicelo Mtebeni
The final year law student was laid to rest in her hometown of Matatiele on Saturday.Read More
Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up
The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive.Read More
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’
Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to.Read More
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest
23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend.Read More
Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi unpacks the long-term repercussions of contracting the coronavirus.Read More
247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161
The Health Department says it recorded 9, 199 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.Read More