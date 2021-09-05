Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus

5 September 2021 6:47 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Pandemic
Coronavirus
#Covid19
covid-19 infections

The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 83, 343 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 8, 411 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 814, 014.

RELATED: SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914

One hundred and eighty-two more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83, 343.

Government says so far, 13,430,600 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.




Pandemic
Coronavirus
#Covid19
covid-19 infections

