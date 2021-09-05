New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department has launched a new licence renewal booking system.
On Saturday, MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process.
The request-a-slot programme would enable the use of email, a mobile app and a web-based system to get slots for the renewal of cards.
Mamabolo said this would help reduce the backlog, adding “we have created an email system in which you request a slot by sending an email. We also have web-based access to request a slot. People can now participate in the process of acquiring a slot.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng
More from Local
IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline
The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.Read More
Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies
Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds of food.Read More
SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 83, 343 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Govt must stop paying lip service to GBV, says family of slain Nosicelo Mtebeni
The final year law student was laid to rest in her hometown of Matatiele on Saturday.Read More
Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up
The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive.Read More
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’
Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to.Read More
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest
23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend.Read More
Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi unpacks the long-term repercussions of contracting the coronavirus.Read More
247 people succumb to COVID-19 and death toll rises to 83, 161
The Health Department says it recorded 9, 199 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.Read More