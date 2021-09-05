New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng





JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department has launched a new licence renewal booking system.

On Saturday, MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process.

The request-a-slot programme would enable the use of email, a mobile app and a web-based system to get slots for the renewal of cards.

Mamabolo said this would help reduce the backlog, adding “we have created an email system in which you request a slot by sending an email. We also have web-based access to request a slot. People can now participate in the process of acquiring a slot.”

