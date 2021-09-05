Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms
On Sunday, the department of correctional services confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been released on medical parole.
In a statement, the department said Zuma's eligibility for medical parole was impelled by a medical report received.
Zuma was arrested in July and sentenced to 15 months after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court for failure to comply with an order by the Constitutional Court.
Where he failed to honour a summons to appear before the Zondo Commission into State Capture.
For Immediate Release— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) September 5, 2021
5 September 2021
MEDIA STATEMENT: MR ZUMA PLACED ON MEDICAL PAROLE pic.twitter.com/9OozljlbHN
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
