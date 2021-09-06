It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert





The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s application to postpone the local election until February 2022.

Elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year.

The commission is expected to make announcements relating to the electoral programme and its readiness on Monday.

Is the IEC ready to hold free and fair elections?

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness.

Berkowitz believes the African National Congress (ANC) will not be allowed to register further ward candidates where they have missed the deadline in 93 wards.

The majority of legal opinions over the weekend think it is not possible for the ANC to be allowed to register further ward candidates. Paul Berkowitz, Governance and elections expert - Third Republic

The door is open for voters and for the IEC to proclaim a new registration weekend. There seems to be a small loophole that maybe can affect independent candidates if they want to register as voters, it seems they might be able to register. Paul Berkowitz, Governance and elections expert - Third Republic

He adds that at this stage it doesn't seem the ANC will get a chance to register new candidates.

