We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi
The Department of Correctional Services on Sunday placed former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.
Zuma would have been eligible for parole on 23 October, however, he was placed on medical parole based on a report from the South African military health services.
The department said his medical parole could only be revoked if he did not comply with its conditions.
His release comes just under two months after he was arrested for 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release.
Jacob Zuma didn't apply for medical parole, it is the system that generated it because of the situation that the system was facing.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
We are not going to allow a situation where medical records of Jacob Zuma is made public. If you don't trust the doctors that are in the system, then it is your problem.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
Zikalala says the provisions of the law still apply to Zuma even though he is the former president.
What the law has provided is if you want to get access to those medical records, it is open to any individual to go to court but firstly write to the department and request them.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
