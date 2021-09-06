[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 10:35
Implications of the ConCourt's ruling on local government elections
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sky Swales, , legal advisor and researcher, The Third Republic
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Executive Director of HSRC's Research Programme on Democracy,
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Learning to listen properly
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jeanie Cave
Today at 18:39
Bidvest results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals 5 September 2021 1:16 PM
IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year. 5 September 2021 7:46 AM
Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds o... 5 September 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release. 6 September 2021 7:55 AM
It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness. 6 September 2021 7:21 AM
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received. 5 September 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 6:10 AM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 6:10 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral

6 September 2021 8:18 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a high-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




6 September 2021 8:18 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops

6 September 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube

4 September 2021 8:41 AM

The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones

3 September 2021 3:03 PM

The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people?

3 September 2021 12:27 PM

Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

3 September 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Women beat man up for allegedly trying to sweet talk girl in taxi

3 September 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media

2 September 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness

2 September 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral

1 September 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral

1 September 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi

Politics

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms

Politics

It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa anticipates ANC, govt to be criticised when state capture report drops

6 September 2021 8:24 AM

'Protecting public spaces': CoCT defends plan to fine homeless people

6 September 2021 7:48 AM

IEC to determine whether it’s possible to hold voter registration weekend

6 September 2021 7:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA