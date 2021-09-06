[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a high-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral.

Watch the video below:

POV footage of a high-speed car chase through Wetton and Ottery, Cape Town in pursuit of a high-jacked Toyota Fortuner. pic.twitter.com/le3MmQTfLc — Sean Parker (CARmagSA) (@Sean_ParkerSA) September 4, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: