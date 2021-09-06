I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen





Former president Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole after spending 60 days behind bars at the Estcourt Correctional Services Facility.

Zuma was serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The Department of Correctional Service made the announcement on Sunday evening saying Zuma will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo about how the medical parole decision was made.

The former president is ill, I cannot define the nature of illness but I can definitely confirm that he is ill. He is still in the hospital even though he has been granted medical parole. Singabakho Nxumalo, National Spokesperson - Correctional Services

The act is very explicit, someone has to be terminally ill or physically incapacitated. Singabakho Nxumalo, National Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Zuma's medical condition made headlines when he refused to be medically examined by doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Nxumalo says medical professionals attended to Zuma when he was admitted to their care.

As a former president, he gets to be treated by doctors from the military health service. What we can confirm is that these are reports from medical doctors, we have a medical doctor from the advisory boards and we would also have a medical doctor from the military services. Singabakho Nxumalo, National Spokesperson - Correctional Services

We have to subject ourselves to scrutiny, so whenever we are called to account we will avail ourselves. Singabakho Nxumalo, National Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says it will be appealing the decision to grant Zuma medical parole.

I've had disturbing information shared with me this morning that the medical board rejected the application. In fact, Mr Fraser unilaterally overrode that. There needs to be maximum transparency. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

We will also be going to court for a review of this decision. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

