Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have been crowned the winners of the inaugural 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League - COSAFA Qualifiers with a 3-0 victory over Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in the final in Durban on Saturday.
The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.
The match was watched by Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe, who is a former owner of the Sundowns club, as well as a delegation from Fifa that included secretary general Fatma Samoura and Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman.
The team booked their ticket to the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League after they scored 22 goals in their five games, and conceded just once.
"I would like to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies for once again hosting the South African flag high during the CAF Women’s Champions League - COSAFA Region qualifiers. They made a statement of intent,’’ said Safa president Danny Jordaan.
"Now they need to go all the way in the continental championships and become the first women club on the continent to be crowned African champions. They showed their potential during the COSAFA qualifiers and at this rate, only the sky can be the limit to what they can achieve," he added.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies won the inaugural Women’s National League now known as Hollywoodbets Super League and are currently top of the log standings with an unbeaten record and are favourites to retain their domestic title.
